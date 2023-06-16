iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stake Raised by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,560,000 after buying an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,837,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

