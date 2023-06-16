iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.43

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1237113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

