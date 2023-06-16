iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 5th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,363,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 247,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,432,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GVI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 611,155 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

