iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,364 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 968,994 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

