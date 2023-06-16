iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUSB opened at $42.63 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.