iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEWG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

