iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

