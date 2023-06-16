iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $101.66. 121,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

