iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1201 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

