iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Gap Up to $42.08

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $49.70. iRobot shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 1,173,402 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.08.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

