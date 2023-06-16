Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 386 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 389.31 ($4.87). Approximately 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.06).

Irish Continental Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 390.45.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

