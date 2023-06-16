IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $493,754.33 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

