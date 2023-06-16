Investors Purchase Large Volume of Roblox Call Options (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 84,538 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 52,945 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,473 shares of company stock worth $33,365,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

