Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $235.00.

6/8/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00.

5/30/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/25/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $280.00.

5/18/2023 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.80. 51,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

