Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 2,443 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $328.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $330.53.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.