Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells $55,260.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

ICE stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.