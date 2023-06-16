Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $107.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 416,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,883,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

