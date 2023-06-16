Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.00 million-$376.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.13 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

IART stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

