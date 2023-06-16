Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 67,139 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $202.45 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

