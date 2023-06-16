Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells $780,605.30 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $780,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at $561,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $131,983.20.
- On Monday, March 20th, Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80.
Shares of TH stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
