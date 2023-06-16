Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells $780,605.30 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $780,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at $561,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $131,983.20.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

