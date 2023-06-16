Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 19,799 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 19,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $188,684.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,549,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,306,430.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 260,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,943. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

