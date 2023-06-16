Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 19,799 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 19,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $188,684.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,549,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,306,430.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
SKYT stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 260,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,943. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.