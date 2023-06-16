Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) Director Roy A. Whitfield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at $123,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 4,956,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a negative net margin of 467.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 101,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 369,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 74,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

