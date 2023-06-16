Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,856,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $930,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederic Simon sold 280 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $5,600.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

