Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares in the company, valued at $245,564,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTXAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 15,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.56.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
