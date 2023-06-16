Insider Selling: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Sells 816,749 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,420,521.91).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold bought 107 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($187.44).

FirstGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FGP stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 136.15 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. The company has a market cap of £956.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82).

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

About FirstGroup

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.