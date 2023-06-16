Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Paresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.66 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $733,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

