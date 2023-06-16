Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells 14,575 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $123,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38.

FIGS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 1,814,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FIGS by 171.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 223,740 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

