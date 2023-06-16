Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells 14,575 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $123,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38.
FIGS Trading Up 1.2 %
FIGS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 1,814,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FIGS by 171.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 223,740 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
