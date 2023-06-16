Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PLAY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,948. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

