Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PLAY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,948. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

