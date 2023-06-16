Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $92,837.70 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.46, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

