Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,352,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,826,727. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Articles
