Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,352,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,826,727. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

