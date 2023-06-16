Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Sells $66,772.25 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $66,772.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $517,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $437.80 million, a P/E ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $358,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.