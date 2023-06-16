Insider Selling: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Sells 5,984 Shares of Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BIVI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 139,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,630. BioVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioVie by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

