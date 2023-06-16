Insider Selling: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Sells 5,984 Shares of Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BioVie Price Performance
BIVI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 139,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,630. BioVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioVie (BIVI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.