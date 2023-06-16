Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BERY opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.