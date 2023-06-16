Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BERY opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

