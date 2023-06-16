Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $308,233.83 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 42,051 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $308,233.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,791.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.45 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.