Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,840.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

NYSE AGL traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $17.36. 5,271,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.12. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

