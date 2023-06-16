Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Purchases 27,729 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 27,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Star Equity Stock Up 4.2 %

Star Equity stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

About Star Equity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.