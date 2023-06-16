Insider Buying: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

