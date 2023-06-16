Insider Buying: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE ODC traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

