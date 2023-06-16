Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,581,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,227,037.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

