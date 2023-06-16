Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Acquires 7,586,207 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 7,586,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $227,586.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,153.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS UNOV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 14,411 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNOV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

