Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Buys 279,752 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc acquired 279,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $58,747.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,473,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,436.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 172,345 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,086.25.

On Monday, April 10th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 88,086 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,021.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HLGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,845. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile



Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

