Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases 503 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,238,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,787.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $29.15 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

