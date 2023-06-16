Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Purchases £14,875.94 in Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 10,189 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £14,875.94 ($18,613.54).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BGS opened at GBX 146 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £458.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,300.00 and a beta of 0.70. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.32 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 168.04 ($2.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.