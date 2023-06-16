Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) CEO Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) CEO Garry Arthur Neil purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $700,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

