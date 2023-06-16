Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) CEO Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) CEO Garry Arthur Neil purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVTX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.41.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
