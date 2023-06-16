Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,048.53 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,132.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

