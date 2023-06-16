Insider Buying: 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX:5EA) Insider Buys A$16,383.75 in Stock

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX:5EA – Get Rating) insider Graham Hoff purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$16,383.75 ($11,070.10).

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

