Insider Buying: 3D Oil Limited (ASX:TDO) Insider Buys A$10,080.00 in Stock

3D Oil Limited (ASX:TDO – Get Rating) insider Noel Newell acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($6,810.81).
3D Oil Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.52.
About 3D Oil
