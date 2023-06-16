Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 606,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 219,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,610.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,432,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,244,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 614,896 shares of company stock worth $3,174,032. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INZY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,538. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $255.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

