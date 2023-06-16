Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

Innovative Eyewear stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 12,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Innovative Eyewear has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.