Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance
Inhibitor Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.